M&T Bank Co. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $13.71 Per Share (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $13.71 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $13.61. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.40 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.10 EPS.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.52.

NYSE MTB opened at $179.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.36. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $180.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in M&T Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 3,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 53.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 2.0% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 1.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 9.3% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.