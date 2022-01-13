mStable USD (MUSD) Price Tops $1.02 on Top Exchanges

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. In the last week, mStable USD has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One mStable USD coin can currently be purchased for about $1.02 or 0.00002317 BTC on major exchanges. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.74 million and approximately $230,530.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get mStable USD alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43,846.46 or 0.99979902 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00091986 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00007986 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00032893 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.99 or 0.00036458 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $351.67 or 0.00801887 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

mStable USD Coin Profile

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire mStable USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy mStable USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for mStable USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for mStable USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.