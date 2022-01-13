MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) Holdings Trimmed by Sustainable Growth Advisers LP

Sustainable Growth Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,644 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154,000 shares during the period. MSCI accounts for 1.8% of Sustainable Growth Advisers LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP owned 0.71% of MSCI worth $353,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in MSCI by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 54.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 959 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the second quarter worth approximately $272,000. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 16.0% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in MSCI by 5.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

In other MSCI news, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total value of $516,832.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total value of $1,498,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,661,632. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $685.00 to $713.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $608.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $651.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $643.57.

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $7.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $551.72. The company had a trading volume of 2,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,138. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $618.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $614.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.49 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $380.00 and a 52 week high of $679.85.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.62 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 199.50% and a net margin of 35.53%. MSCI’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.42%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.