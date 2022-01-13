Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in December

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 1,600.0% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MRPLY stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.30. 8,254 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,882. Mr Price Group has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.1222 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.88%.

Mr. Price Group Ltd. engages in clothing and retail business. It operates through the following segments: Apparel, Home, Financial and Cellular Services, and Central Services. The Apparel segment retails clothing, sportswear, footwear, sporting equipment and accessories. The Home segment sells home wares.

