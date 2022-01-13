Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.49 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph expects that the company will earn $8.49 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.45. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.82% and a return on equity of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $648.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

COOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mr. Cooper Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $43.14 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $45.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $390,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,000. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,699,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,480,000 after purchasing an additional 142,556 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,043,000 after buying an additional 58,377 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 43.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,097,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,414,000 after purchasing an additional 939,957 shares during the last quarter. Inherent Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 35.4% in the second quarter. Inherent Group LP now owns 1,698,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,152,000 after buying an additional 444,495 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 344.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,348 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

