MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) Short Interest Down 98.3% in December

MPC Container Ships ASA (OTCMKTS:MPZZF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the December 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MPC Container Ships ASA stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.99. 95,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,267. MPC Container Ships ASA has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $3.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61.

Separately, DNB Markets upgraded MPC Container Ships ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

MPC Container Ships ASA engages in the investment in and operation of shipping assets. It owns and operates container shops and feeder vessels that chartered out to liner shipping companies and regional carriers. The company was founded on January 9, 2017 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

