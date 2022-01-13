Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 5,250.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 105,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MHGVY traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,510. Mowi ASA has a 1-year low of $21.41 and a 1-year high of $29.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 3.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 1.09.

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Mowi ASA had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.5196 per share. This represents a yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Mowi ASA’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Mowi ASA’s payout ratio is presently 30.69%.

MHGVY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Mowi ASA from 200.00 to 235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. DNB Markets raised shares of Mowi ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mowi ASA in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.00.

Mowi ASA Company Profile

Mowi ASA offers farmed salmon and processed seafood to customers worldwide. The firm also offers coated seafood, ready-to-eat meals, delicious finger food and smoked seafood. It operates through the following segments: Feed, Farming and Sales and Marketing. The Feed segment comprises first feed plant, located in Norway.

