Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOTS) will announce earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Motus GI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Motus GI reported earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Motus GI will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.36). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.34). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Motus GI.

Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). Motus GI had a negative return on equity of 78.81% and a negative net margin of 5,675.00%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Motus GI in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

MOTS remained flat at $$0.46 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 250,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,875. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.21, a current ratio of 9.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Motus GI has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Motus GI by 276.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 46,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 34,103 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Motus GI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 20,110 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Motus GI by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 202,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Motus GI Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon.

