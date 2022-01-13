Moss Coin (MOC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.10 Million

Moss Coin (CURRENCY:MOC) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 13th. Moss Coin has a market cap of $87.09 million and $7.10 million worth of Moss Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moss Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Moss Coin has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00059607 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006990 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Moss Coin Profile

Moss Coin (MOC) is a coin. Its launch date was May 28th, 2019. Moss Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 367,194,689 coins. Moss Coin’s official website is moss.land . The official message board for Moss Coin is moss.land/blog . Moss Coin’s official Twitter account is @theMossland

According to CryptoCompare, “In AR-based game Mossland, the participants can view the actual buildings around them real-time and purchase the virtual real-estate online. By using the game's cryptocurrency, Moss Coin, users can trade real estate and augment the buildings with various AR accessories. “

Moss Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moss Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moss Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

