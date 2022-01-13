MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) PT Set at €46.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($52.27) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

MOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($45.45) price objective on MorphoSys in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($47.73) price target on MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays set a €47.00 ($53.41) price target on MorphoSys in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on MorphoSys in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €124.00 ($140.91) price target on MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €77.44 ($88.01).

Shares of ETR:MOR opened at €31.80 ($36.14) on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €35.37 and a 200 day moving average of €43.71. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion and a PE ratio of -7.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.30. MorphoSys has a 12-month low of €31.55 ($35.85) and a 12-month high of €101.90 ($115.80).

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

