Morgan Stanley Lowers SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target to $307.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $338.00 to $307.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SEDG. UBS Group raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $340.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $368.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.08.

SEDG traded up $10.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $272.00. 6,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,772. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $311.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.94. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.11, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.03). SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $526.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Doron Inbar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.06, for a total value of $1,235,744.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,305 shares of company stock valued at $18,474,212 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEDG. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $640,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $8,895,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 18.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 523,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,846,000 after purchasing an additional 80,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 2,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

