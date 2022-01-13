Morgan Stanley Lowers Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $60.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 47.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on DAL. UBS Group upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus lowered Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Shares of DAL opened at $40.61 on Tuesday. Delta Air Lines has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $52.28. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a PE ratio of -312.36 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average of $40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 294.36% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 199.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post -4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.59 per share, for a total transaction of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,892,245 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,725,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425,850 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter worth about $117,439,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $81,538,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter worth about $1,627,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.1% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,120 shares during the period. 63.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

