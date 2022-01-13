Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

Stock analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating and a $195.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.53% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.97.

MTB traded up $3.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.05. 24,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,993. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.58. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $128.46 and a 12-month high of $180.49.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total transaction of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,172,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,381,000 after buying an additional 63,509 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,331,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,501,332,000 after acquiring an additional 176,927 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,210,000 after purchasing an additional 648,872 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,313,000 after acquiring an additional 472,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,080,000 after acquiring an additional 181,715 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

