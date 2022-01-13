Morgan Stanley Boosts Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) Price Target to SEK 675

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NENTF) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley to SEK 675 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. SEB Equities lowered shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $675.00.

OTCMKTS NENTF opened at $51.20 on Monday. Nordic Entertainment Group AB has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $56.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.78.

Nordic Entertainment Group AB (publ) operates as an entertainment provider and streaming company in Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It creates, produces, and distributes television shows, commercials, feature films, branded content, and events for broadcasters, streamers, distributors, advertisers, and other organizations.

