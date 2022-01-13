Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes Position in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.71% of Source Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Source Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Source Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Source Capital by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Source Capital during the 3rd quarter worth about $649,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Source Capital by 233.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 16,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $771,000 after acquiring an additional 11,862 shares in the last quarter. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Source Capital alerts:

SOR opened at $43.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.53. Source Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.95 and a 12-month high of $47.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th.

Source Capital Company Profile

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.