Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $71,000 Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 250.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth $138,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 27.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 161.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 309,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,300,000 after acquiring an additional 190,932 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $34.05 on Thursday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $34.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.09.

