Moors & Cabot Inc. Purchases 54,810 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) by 762.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,810 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of MP Materials by 27.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 0.7% during the third quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in MP Materials by 6.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in MP Materials by 2.5% during the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in MP Materials by 0.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. 75.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MP Materials alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MP Materials from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.56.

Shares of NYSE:MP opened at $49.44 on Thursday. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.18 and a 52 week high of $53.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 17.26 and a current ratio of 17.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average is $37.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 73.79 and a beta of 3.45.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.49%. The company had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 86,901 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.10 per share, for a total transaction of $3,484,730.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 343,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total transaction of $16,222,216.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.