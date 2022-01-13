Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New $53,000 Investment in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 13.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 116.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 32.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 5,225 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 40.7% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 119.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 8,816 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $15.68 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.92. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,784.36% and a negative return on equity of 82.68%. The company had revenue of $2.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.73) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright cut their price target on TG Therapeutics from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on TG Therapeutics from $26.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on TG Therapeutics from $55.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

In other TG Therapeutics news, CFO Sean A. Power sold 75,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $1,445,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Weiss sold 37,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total value of $720,940.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

