Moors & Cabot Inc. Invests $59,000 in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 2.68% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 17.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,215,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 50,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 18,644.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 45,866 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 2,247.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after buying an additional 38,525 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IHE opened at $196.13 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.83. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52-week low of $170.37 and a 52-week high of $201.24.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

