MoonSwap (MOON) Price Tops $0.0823 on Exchanges

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One MoonSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0823 or 0.00000193 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MoonSwap has traded down 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. MoonSwap has a total market cap of $2.87 million and $63,599.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MoonSwap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.13 or 0.00318804 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00008911 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002463 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001131 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000876 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap (MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 34,924,717 coins and its circulating supply is 34,904,412 coins. MoonSwap’s official website is moonswap.fi . The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MoonSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MoonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MoonSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MoonSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.