Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $5,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 217.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 914,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $331,409,000 after acquiring an additional 626,654 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,697,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Moody’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,587,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $91,333,646,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its holdings in Moody’s by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,104,343 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,102,383,000 after acquiring an additional 322,933 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Moody’s from $415.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.64.

MCO traded down $4.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $368.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,030. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $389.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $261.38 and a 12 month high of $407.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a return on equity of 99.53% and a net margin of 35.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total transaction of $181,848.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

