Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $2.84

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.84 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.84.

MYSRF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.90 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.08.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

