Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Receives GBX 2,094.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,094.17 ($28.43).
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.
Mondi stock opened at GBX 1,913 ($25.97) on Monday. Mondi has a twelve month low of GBX 1,709 ($23.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,088 ($28.34). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,821.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,890.78. The company has a market capitalization of £9.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53.
Mondi Company Profile
Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.
