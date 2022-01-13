Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Receives GBX 2,094.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,094.17 ($28.43).

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Mondi alerts:

Mondi stock opened at GBX 1,913 ($25.97) on Monday. Mondi has a twelve month low of GBX 1,709 ($23.20) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,088 ($28.34). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,821.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,890.78. The company has a market capitalization of £9.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.53.

In other news, insider Svein Richard Brandtzaeg purchased 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,811 ($24.58) per share, with a total value of £22,637.50 ($30,728.25). Also, insider Mike Powell acquired 5,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,764 ($23.94) per share, for a total transaction of £99,242.64 ($134,712.42). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 15,892 shares of company stock valued at $28,222,526.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

See Also: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.