Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 107,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $29,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Molina Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 45.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MOH. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $323.71.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total value of $91,503.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total value of $1,545,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $292.08 on Thursday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.81 and a 1-year high of $328.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $303.60 and its 200-day moving average is $281.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

