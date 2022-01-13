Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mogo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Mogo from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Mogo from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Mogo in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.09.

Shares of MOGO opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. Mogo has a one year low of $2.66 and a one year high of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.12.

Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Mogo had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $12.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.26 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mogo will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mogo by 83.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Mogo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Mogo by 1,579.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares during the period. 11.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mogo, Inc operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience.

