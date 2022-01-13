Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC cut its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 388.3% during the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 6,140,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,442,990,000 after buying an additional 4,883,219 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moderna in the 2nd quarter worth about $937,781,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 94.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,188,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,925 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Moderna by 30,664.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,514,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Moderna by 25.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,215,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,385,000 after buying an additional 1,452,440 shares during the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Argus decreased their price target on Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.81.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $222.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $261.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $321.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.22. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.34 and a 52 week high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. The business’s revenue was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.25, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.90, for a total transaction of $3,005,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $114,524,890 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

