MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MKSI shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Monday, December 27th.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 447.4% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 978,216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $147,622,000 after purchasing an additional 799,515 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 110.4% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 532,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,346,000 after purchasing an additional 279,338 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,672,810 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,009,478,000 after purchasing an additional 261,959 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,228,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in MKS Instruments by 15.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,555,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,758,000 after purchasing an additional 209,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MKSI traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $176.26. The stock had a trading volume of 316,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,876. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MKS Instruments has a 1 year low of $138.70 and a 1 year high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

About MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

