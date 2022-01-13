Mizuho Raises Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Price Target to $76.00

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) had its price objective raised by analysts at Mizuho from $65.00 to $76.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TRNO. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Terreno Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $76.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.34. Terreno Realty has a 52-week low of $53.97 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 78.50 and a beta of 0.62.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $57.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.92 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 4.11%. On average, analysts forecast that Terreno Realty will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 28.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 52.5% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.5% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 522,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,723,000 after acquiring an additional 17,440 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 6.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 371,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,974,000 after acquiring an additional 21,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corp. operates as a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W.

