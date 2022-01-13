Mizuho Boosts Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target to $56.00

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) had its price objective lifted by Mizuho from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

WBA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.53.

Shares of WBA opened at $53.91 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12-month low of $43.62 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 146.2% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 682 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% in the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 55.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

