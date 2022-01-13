Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) and Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) Financial Survey

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) and Meggitt (OTCMKTS:MEGGY) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mirion Technologies and Meggitt’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mirion Technologies $70,000.00 29,191.21 -$45.26 million N/A N/A Meggitt $2.16 billion 3.62 -$403.43 million N/A N/A

Mirion Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Meggitt.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Mirion Technologies and Meggitt, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mirion Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Meggitt 0 0 0 0 N/A

Mirion Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.57%. Given Mirion Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mirion Technologies is more favorable than Meggitt.

Risk and Volatility

Mirion Technologies has a beta of -0.05, meaning that its share price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meggitt has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.0% of Mirion Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mirion Technologies and Meggitt’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mirion Technologies -40.72% -11.50% -4.28% Meggitt N/A N/A N/A

Mirion Technologies Company Profile

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

Meggitt Company Profile

Meggitt Plc is a holding company, which engages in the designs and manufacture of components and sub-systems for aerospace, defence, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems; Meggitt Control Systems; Meggitt Polymers and Composites; Meggitt Sensing Systems; and Meggitt Equipment Group. The Meggitt Aircraft Braking Systems segment produces wheels, brakes, and brake control systems for in-service aircraft. The Meggitt Control Systems segment provides fire protection equipment to engines and airframes. The Meggitt Polymers and Composites segment supplies bladder fuel tanks, complex composites and seals packages for a range of civil and defence platforms. The Meggitt Sensing Systems segment offers engineered sensors to measure a variety of parameters such as vibration, temperature, speed, pressure, fluid level and flow as well as power storage, conversion and distribution systems, and avionics suites for aerospace applications. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Christchurch, the United Kingdom.

