Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of Mirati Therapeutics worth $14,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 73.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 57.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $122.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.90. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.78 and a 1-year high of $225.46. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.33.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.87) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.96) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s revenue was up 528.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $193.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

In related news, EVP Benjamin Hickey sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $266,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 47,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $6,287,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,028 shares of company stock worth $7,691,380 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. The firm’s products targets the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. Its clinical pipeline consists of Adagrasib, MRTX1133, and Sitravatinib. The company was founded on December 13, 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

