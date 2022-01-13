Mint Club Market Cap Reaches $21.64 Million (MINT)

Mint Club (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 13th. During the last week, Mint Club has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Mint Club has a total market cap of $21.64 million and $809,416.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00036673 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Mint Club

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,020,711,172,590 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mint Club should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.