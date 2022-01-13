Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s Largest Position

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 514,915 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 16,245 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 7.8% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $145,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Yale University purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 914.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 666 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $384.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $345.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $351.34.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $318.27 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.03 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $332.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.61.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.74%.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 530,699 shares of company stock worth $181,312,457. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

