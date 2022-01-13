Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Raised to $105.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

MU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, New Street Research started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Shares of MU stock opened at $95.11 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.96. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $65.67 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 91.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 472 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 38.6% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Micron Technology by 2,145.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 173.8% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.