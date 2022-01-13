Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Mizuho

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Mizuho from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $101.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $95.11 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.96. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $239,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $1,621,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,359 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,468 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

