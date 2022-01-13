Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Price Target Increased to $116.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $101.00 to $116.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.53.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $95.11 on Monday. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 8.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.17%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total transaction of $681,347.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 4.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 3.5% in the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.8% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 18,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

