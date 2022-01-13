Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.85-$2.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.30-$7.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.50 billion.

Several brokerages recently commented on MU. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $111.53.

Shares of Micron Technology stock opened at $95.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 6.17%.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.09, for a total value of $681,347.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Technology stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

