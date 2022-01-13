M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in GDS by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of GDS by 133.8% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in GDS during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in GDS during the second quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $46.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.13. GDS Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $38.46 and a 52-week high of $116.76.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 16.63%. GDS’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on GDS from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James dropped their price target on GDS from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on GDS from $111.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.20.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

