M&G Investment Management Ltd. Takes $1.03 Million Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in XPeng by 2.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in XPeng by 50.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in XPeng by 1.5% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in XPeng by 9.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:XPEV opened at $48.38 on Thursday. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $60.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.29 and a beta of 7.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.56% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $887.72 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that XPeng Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XPEV. Zacks Investment Research raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie began coverage on XPeng in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on XPeng from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on XPeng from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPeng currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

