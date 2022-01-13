M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 565 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LKQ. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LKQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of LKQ by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,763 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of LKQ to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.62. LKQ Co. has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $60.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.90 and its 200 day moving average is $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

