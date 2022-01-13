M&G Investment Management Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 105.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 153,514 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 78,816 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cerus were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerus by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,482,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,222,000 after buying an additional 1,459,666 shares during the period. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,813,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerus by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,434,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,399,000 after buying an additional 748,696 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cerus by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 1,776,961 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,502,000 after buying an additional 657,022 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Cerus by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,629,967 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cerus alerts:

Shares of CERS stock opened at $6.12 on Thursday. Cerus Co. has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $8.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Cerus had a negative net margin of 50.03% and a negative return on equity of 65.94%. The company had revenue of $36.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Analysts predict that Cerus Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

In other Cerus news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 95,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $670,187.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Carol Moore sold 19,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $133,413.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 289,800 shares of company stock worth $2,173,500 over the last three months. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cerus

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.