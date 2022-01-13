M&G Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 16,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HIBB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 539.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 179,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after purchasing an additional 151,685 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 105.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after buying an additional 100,165 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 131.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after buying an additional 80,492 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the second quarter worth about $6,651,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 70.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 178,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,006,000 after buying an additional 74,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hibbett Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.83.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele purchased 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,100 shares of company stock worth $146,000. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB opened at $65.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $894.92 million, a PE ratio of 5.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.88. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $101.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.77.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 47.07%. The firm had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Hibbett Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.15%.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

