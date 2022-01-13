M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New $733,000 Investment in Aldel Financial Inc. (NYSE:ADF)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Aldel Financial Inc. (NYSE:ADF) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 73,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.49% of Aldel Financial at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADF. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $985,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $809,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aldel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $399,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Aldel Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aldel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 18.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADF stock opened at $17.28 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.18. Aldel Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $11.19.

Aldel Financial Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

