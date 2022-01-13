M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,412 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 3,529.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 163.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,913 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 53.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,000. 17.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Cellular from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.50.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $31.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.58. United States Cellular Co. has a 12 month low of $28.53 and a 12 month high of $39.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.03). United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

