M&G Investment Management Ltd. Invests $1.51 Million in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 60,246 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.7% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 94,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.4% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 1.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,079 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 13.0% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 165,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.91.

Bloomin’ Brands stock opened at $20.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 2.07. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.46.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 219.10% and a net margin of 3.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, COO Gregg Scarlett bought 10,000 shares of Bloomin’ Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $192,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment operates in USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

