Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,016 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 2.1% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,113,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,198,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129,463 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,196,339 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $32,057,589,000 after purchasing an additional 319,155 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,810,686 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,454,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,274 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,343,194 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,583,056,000 after acquiring an additional 865,463 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 3.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,965,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,898,907,000 after purchasing an additional 578,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $25,742,446.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total value of $84,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 693,690 shares of company stock valued at $230,350,656 in the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $330.97. 382,809 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,786,134. The firm has a market cap of $920.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 52-week low of $244.61 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.59.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.