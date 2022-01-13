Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)’s share price rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $117.31 and last traded at $116.96. Approximately 1,575 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 345,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.71.

MTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $158.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.38.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.45 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 25.40%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Co. will post 19.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 38,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.28, for a total transaction of $4,581,104.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 61,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.52, for a total transaction of $7,461,754.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,054 shares of company stock worth $14,275,963 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,856,551.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 946,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,083,000 after purchasing an additional 946,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,833,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $662,877,000 after purchasing an additional 464,916 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,108 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,421,000 after purchasing an additional 250,554 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1,022.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 261,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after buying an additional 237,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 371,584 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,958,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares in the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and sale of residential properties. It operates through two segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

