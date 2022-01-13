MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Up 9.7%

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) shot up 9.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1,156.00 and last traded at $1,155.50. 29,353 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 952,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,053.31.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MELI. Zacks Investment Research lowered MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,814.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on MercadoLibre from $2,200.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,954.93.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,296.89 and a 200-day moving average of $1,544.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 761.58 and a beta of 1.49.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.65. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MELI. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 25.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,873,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,964,000 after purchasing an additional 378,836 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,852,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,501,000 after purchasing an additional 114,459 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,702,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,897,064,000 after purchasing an additional 99,690 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1,970.3% during the 3rd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 101,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,200,000 after acquiring an additional 97,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 216,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,736,000 after acquiring an additional 88,390 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.