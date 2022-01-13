Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,190 Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGIO. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 5,160.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $180,000.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

AGIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

AGIO opened at $31.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.50. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $29.21 and a one year high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.09. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel investigational medicines to treat cancer and rare genetic diseases. It focuses on diseases that are directly caused by changes in genes or chromosomes, often passed from one generation to the next.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.