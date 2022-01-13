Meeder Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,646 Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,646 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alector were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter worth $20,862,000. Bridger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the second quarter worth $4,247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 15.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 980,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,426,000 after buying an additional 131,612 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alector during the third quarter valued at $1,808,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Alector by 147.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 122,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 72,788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALEC opened at $17.48 on Thursday. Alector, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.93 and a twelve month high of $43.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $182.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 405,000 shares of company stock worth $9,679,500. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of Alector in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alector presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

